NEW DELHI: The CBI today arrested Mushtaq Ahmed, an accused in the 1993 bombing of RSS' Chennai headquarters in which 11 persons were killed.

Ahmed, 56, who had eluded the CBI for 24 years was arrested in the morning from the outskirts of Chennai, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.

The blast on August 8, 1993 was triggered using RDX. It brought down the multi-storeyed RSS office at Chetput in Chennai, claiming 11 lives.

The agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing credible information about Ahmed, one of the main accused in the case.