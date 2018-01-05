GUWAHATI: As the reports of December-end incursion by the Chinese in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh die down, it now emerges that a group of civilians of the neighbouring country had constructed more than 600 meters of a road inside Indian territory near the international border. Former MP and Arunachal BJP president, Tapir Gao, said the road was being built by a construction company.

“Two local youths had first spotted the Chinese. They had noticed two excavators being used in the construction. So, they came back and informed the police. Later, when the duo went to the site again along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army personnel, the drivers of the two excavators were not there. The two youths then damaged the vehicles’ windshields by pelting stones,” Gao told The New Indian Express on Friday.

Asked if the vehicles were returned to the Chinese, he said he had no idea about it.

“The two youths have gone to the site yet again along with a group of ITBP personnel and there is no connectivity there. Once they return tomorrow (Saturday), I will be able to give you the latest picture,” Gao said.

“I had a talk with them prior to their departure and they told me that the road constructed was more than 600 meters long. I have asked them to measure it when they reach there,” the BJP leader said. He also said that he was told there were no Chinese soldiers in the group of the road construction party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Arunachal has set tongues wagging. There are speculations that the PM would send across a strong message to the neighbouring country from Arunachal’s soil. But Gao played down the speculations.

“The PM’s visit has nothing to do with China. In the past year since the BJP government was formed in Arunachal, he has not visited the state. The MLAs want that he visits the state. So, he is coming,” Gao added.

Modi is likely to visit the state by January-end or in the first week of February.