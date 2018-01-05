NEW DELHI: Former defence minister A K Antony's driver allegedly committed suicide at the leader's residence in Lutyens' Delhi, police said today.

The body of Sanjay Singh, 35, was found hanging in the servant quarters at the official residence of the Congress leader on Jantar Mantar Road, they said.

No suicide note was found. However, police have ruled out foul play and said a probe is on to ascertain why he took the extreme step.