RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav being escorted by police officials after he was convicted by a special CBI court. (File photo | PTI)

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s advocate on Friday filed a plea before the Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

Lalu Yadav mentioned in his plea, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

On the other side, Bihar party chief Ramchandra Purve said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav has blessings of the almighty and we have faith that he will get justice. I am sure our Chief Lalu ji will attend RJD's crucial meeting tomorrow."

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence against the RJD chief in connection with the fodder scam case today.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.