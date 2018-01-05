NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Bilateral relations hit another low on Thursday as Pakistani forces suffered at least 10 casualties following retaliatory fire by the BSF, and Islamabad released yet another ‘confessional’ video by Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying.

The BSF said heavy casualties were inflicted on the Pakistani Rangers and two of their mortar positions destroyed along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir a day after a BSF head constable was killed in cross-border firing.

“The BSF men fired heavily on two mortar positions of Pakistani Rangers, which were firing 82 mm mortar shells towards our posts, destroying them completely and inflicting heavy casualties on the other side,” IG BSF said.

According to another security official, a mortar position comprises two mortar guns and is manned by at least 5-6 men. “Since two mortar positions were damaged, Pakistan Rangers might have suffered 10-12 casualties.”

Most analysts believe the latest video put out by Pakistan and the provocations along the border are frantic attempts by the military establishment aimed at diverting attention from serious international and domestic issues. “They are facing internal problems,” says G Parthasarathy, former High Commissioner to Pakistan. “The whole Nawaz Sharif issue is blowing up. The military has been put on the defensive by a supreme court stricture on the ISI for the way it handled the Barelvi agitation.”

You struck Afghanistan 58,000 times from Pakistan, US told

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif responded to Trump’s threat to cut aid to Islamabad saying: “You ask what we’ve done?... From our bases you carried out 57,800 attacks on Afghanis-tan...thousands of our civilians and soldiers became victims of the war”