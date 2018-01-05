Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

SRINAGAR: An engineer of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) was killed and eight others were reported missing after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, the avalanche struck a cab at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area.

Search teams rescued a child from the vehicle while six other passengers were missing.

A police official said that three BRO personnel were also in the area when the avalanche struck.

"Engineer Mangla Prasad Singh was killed. His body has been recovered while rescue operation to locate the eight missing people continued," the official added.