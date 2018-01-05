RAJOURI: The Army recently averted major tragedies by detecting and defusing the live bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The troop launched a massive search operation on Thursday to locate the live bombs and IEDs in Rajouri's Nowshera sector.

Advanced technology and cameras were used to detect the bomb cache and destroy it in safer places.

"It is because of the Indian Army, we are safe. We stand tall with the security forces in their initiates. They have always retaliated bravely to Pakistan", said a local.