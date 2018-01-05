RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has issued a show cause notice to Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma over the fodder scam, an official said on Friday.

"The Personal Department has issued the notice and sought a reply in 15 days. She has been asked why she did not respond despite the fact that the CBI sent more than 30 reminders since 2003," the official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation first sent the notice to Verma in 2003 and the last notice was sent to her in November last year. The CBI sought her view regarding fraudulent withdrawal from Chaibbasa treasury when she was Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhjum district.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das wrote to the Personal Department last week to seek clarification from the officer.

Verma is accused of not inspecting the treasury and also for not sending a report to the audit bureau regarding the withdrawal.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in two cases related to the scam.

