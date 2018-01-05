NOIDA: A man today filed a complaint against a youth in his neighbourhood accusing him of molesting and harassing his daughter, forcing her out of school and blocking her marriage prospects, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, a Dadri resident, the youth used to harass and molest her whenever she would go to school. The man said he stopped sending her to school due to this, police said.

The father said that he had fixed the girl's marriage but the accused met her prospective in-laws and showed them fabricated photographs of the girl, thus getting the marriage cancelled.

Dadri SHO Ram Sen Singh said a complaint has been received and the matter was being investigated.