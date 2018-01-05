For representational purpose. A Special Forces commando stands guard near the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft at a ceremony at the Air Force Station at Hindon near New Delhi. AP Photo

JAIPUR: A 50-year-old man was apprehended by Air Force personnel when he allegedly tried to enter the Air Force station in Jaisalmer, and a Pakistani passport as well as an Aadhaar card found in his possession, police said today.

The accused, identified as Purkha Ram, was nabbed yesterday and was being interrogated, Jaisalmer Kotwali SHO Derawar Singh said.

Ram was a displaced Pakistani Hindu migrant and had been renewing his visa, Singh said, adding that the accused also had an Aadhaar card with a residential address in Sri Ganganagar district.

Ram has been living in India for over a decade and investigators were looking into how he managed to get an Aadhaar card, the SHO said.

SHO Singh added that Purkha Ram was working at a farm and living with his family in Jaisalmer.