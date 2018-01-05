SRINAGAR: A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir today, which left at least seven people trapped.

Two people were rescued in injured condition after the cab came under the avalanche near Khooni Nallah on Kupwara- Tangdhar road this afternoon, an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said two people were rescued from the avalanche site, while at least seven others travelling in the cab were still missing.

Inclement weather hampered the search and rescue operations, he added.