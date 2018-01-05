CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have finally woken up to the power of social media. They plan to have Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts by month-end to tackle crimes, drug menace and particularly, radicalisation.

DGP Suresh Arora said on Thursday the objective was to interact directly with citizens, provide a complaint redressal mechanism and showcase the positive work done by police.

Drug abuse continues to be a major worry. The number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has more than doubled from 5,906 in 2016 to 12,309 in 2017, Arora said. Heroin recovery increased to 187 kg in 2017 from nearly 140 kg the previous year.

Crime Graph

No. of cases registered under NDPS Act has gone up from 5,906 in 2016 to 12,309 in 2017

No of murders came down to 656 in 2017 compared to 771 in 2016 while attempt to murder cases in 2017 was 795, down from 862 in 2016

Also on the anvil is implementation of the National Emergency Response System Project, with the adoption of a centralised system with a single Emergency Response No. 112. The entire call taking would be at a Public Safety Answering Point in Mohali with 60 work-stations and 12 police control rooms with 900 emergency vehicles. It is expected to be operational in April.

The Punjab Police have also made significant gains in implementing the Crime and Criminal Tracking System by completing 24 Core Application Software Modules, integrating 08 citizen services, providing hardware to all police stations and starting online FIR registration.

Arora said the police will upgrade its counter-terrorism capacity and operationalise a Special Operation Group, which would be trained and equipped to be at par with world’s best special forces. Personnel management is another priority. Nearly 4,000 vacancies are expected to be filled up.