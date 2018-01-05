NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, the last day of the winter session.

In its 13 sittings, the House passed nine government bills, 19 private members bills were introduced and debated employment generation and air pollution in Delhi.

On the four days the Question Hour was conducted, 46 starred questions were orally answered, 51 members made Zero Hour submissions and 50 members made Special Mentions on topics of critical importance.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that although the upper House could transact some meaningful business, it "could be better than what it proved to be".

"On the concluding day of this winter session, it is an opportunity for all of us to review, recall and introspect how all of us have conducted the proceedings of the House," Naidu said.

"It is a matter of deep discomfort that the House lost 34 hours of valuable working time as against 41 hours of business transacted," he said.

As Chairman, it was Naidu's first full session.

He emphasised that though Parliament was very much a political institution, it cannot be "an extension of politics in its typical sense which is marked by deep divisions and acrimony".

"Parliament is an important institution for furthering the shared socio-economic goals of the nation which are critical to fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens," he added.