NEW DELHI: With both treasury benches and the Opposition refusing to yield in the Rajya Sabha on a controversial Bill seeking to criminalise instant Triple Talaq, the legislation appears to have run out of time for passage in the Winter session of Parliament that ends on Friday. While the Opposition wants it sent to a Select Committee for vetting, the government may want to give it another shot and push for discussion in the Budget session later this month.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday criticised the resolutions moved by the Opposition to send the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill to a Select Committee, saying they were not in accordance with the rules. Jaitley quoted a 1958 Parliamentary ruling to claim that saboteurs of the Bill cannot be members of the House panel.

The Triple Talaq Bill was listed at Number 2 following the GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, in the list of legislative business on Thursday. At the time of filing of this report, the Bill did not find mention in the List of Business of the House for Friday. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Bill in its current form was against the interests of Muslim women.