AP file image of bursting crackers used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to analyse the effect of firecracker ban in the national capital in terms of pollution.

The apex court will hear the matter next after two weeks.

Earlier on October 9, the apex court imposed a blanket ban on sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR in the run-up of Diwali to check the alarming pollution level.