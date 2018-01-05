NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of Veerendra, who was given death sentenced by the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in the state.

The Apex Court also issued a notice to the state government on convict's appeal and sought a reply from it.

The trial court had earlier convicted the accused for raping and murdering a minor girl, who was his near relative as well.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had upheld the findings of the trial court and confirmed the death penalty to the accused.