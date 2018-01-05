Supreme Court stays execution of rape convict awarded by Madhya Pradesh High Court
By ANI | Published: 05th January 2018 08:10 PM |
Last Updated: 05th January 2018 08:10 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of Veerendra, who was given death sentenced by the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in the state.
The Apex Court also issued a notice to the state government on convict's appeal and sought a reply from it.
The trial court had earlier convicted the accused for raping and murdering a minor girl, who was his near relative as well.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had upheld the findings of the trial court and confirmed the death penalty to the accused.