BULANDSHAHR: The body of a class 12 girl was recovered last night after she was abducted from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The family of the victim is suspecting gang-rape.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained five people on suspicion in connection with this case.

“The police are investigating the matter. Police teams have been deployed to probe the case. Other senior officials are also monitoring the case,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Bulandshehr, Praveenranjan Singh told ANI.

The girl was abducted while she was returning back to her home from tuitions and had gone missing for two days before her body was found by the locals.

A probe is underway.