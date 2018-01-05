DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal K Singh has issued an order barring media entry in the government offices.

As per the order, the entry of outsiders and reporters without any official purpose has been prohibited by the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary also directed all the officers in administration to ensure that any information is presented to concerned ministry first before being published in media.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the step has been taken as they want to provide verified information to the media.

“We are committed to providing verified information to our media friends, Everyday Director (information) will brief media at 4 pm if any news, press releases will be issued. Unverified information is also not good for media's credibility,” he said.