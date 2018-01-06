HAFLONG: A 13-year-old boy has been held for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl at Umrangso in Assam's Dima Hasao district, police said today.

According to Umrangso police station Officer-in-Charge Sewa Singh, the boy had yesterday lured his neighbour's baby girl to a secluded place near NEEPCO water reservoir when she was playing outside their house. After allegedly killing her, he threw the body into the water of the reservoir.

Police has taken the boy into custody and investigation into the incident is on, Singh said.

The body of the girl has been sent to Haflong Civil hospital for postmortem and a report is awaited. Police sources suspect that the accused boy could have raped the girl before killing her.