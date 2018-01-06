MUMBAI: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on Saturday said those at fault in the Kamala Mills fire will be punished.

“Whatever is illegal, whoever did wrong will be punished, no one will be spared. For us, life and safety of people are important”, Mahadeshwar said on contradictions between findings of police and BMC Kamala Mills Fire.

However, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra Government, asserting that it has been days and no arrest has been made as of now.

“It has been days since the Kamla Mills fire incident but no arrest has been made till now, we need to see if there is any political pressure on the government (of Maharashtra) to not take action against the accused”, Thackeray said here.

Yesterday, an inquiry report was submitted to the Municipal commissioner by the Inquiry Committee, in connection with the matter.

The committee has concluded that the fire started from the pub Mojo's Bistro and not from 1Above as believed earlier.

The report also stated that there were several violations of fire safety norms by both Mojo's Bistro and 1Above.

The inquiry committee recorded the statement of around 10 people and went through the videos on social media and several news portals to conclude the reason behind the fire and lapses from both the restaurant and pub.

Fourteen people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured, when a major fire broke late night on December 28 at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel.