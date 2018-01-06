BIJAPUR: The body of a Naxal was recovered after an encounter in Gangaloor of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur by the District Reserve Guard team.

“One male naxal dead body was recovered by Bijapur DRG team after an encounter near Karkagaon in Gangaloor area,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sundarraj P said on Saturday.

The search operation by the District Reserve Guard team is underway.

Further details are awaited.