NEW DELHI: The Budget Session of the Parliament will start on January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, government said as the winter session concluded on Friday. Unlike earlier instances, the winter session this time was delayed as it convened on December 15 after the Gujarat elections. The winter session had 13 sittings over a period of 22 days and both the Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday.

With no consensus over the Triple Talaq Bill between the government and the Opposition, the Bill will now come up for consideration during the Budget Session starting January 29. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28 and was introduced in Rajya Sabha on January 3. Both the Opposition and the government continued to stick to their demands, leading to repeated adjournments.

The Bill was listed for consideration in the Rajya Sabha’s list of business on Friday. However, the House was adjourned sine die. The Congress and Trinamool Congress on January 3 moved motions for referring the Bill to a select committee and sought voting over it. The ruling BJP doesn’t have required numbers in Rajya Sabha to pass the Bill on its own.

Slamming the Congress for stalling the Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, “We hope the Congress will reconsider their stand and pass it in the Budget Session.”

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad defended the Congress stand saying the party was against the practice of instant triple talaq, but had reservations on the provision for three-year jail term for the husband, and wanted clarification on who will provide for the aggrieved wife’s sustenance if husband was jailed.

“The productivity of the Lok Sabha was 91.58 per cent, while that of Rajya Sabha was 56.29 per cent in the winter session. In a way, this session was landmark ... 13 Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha during the 13 working days,” said Kumar.

A total of 17 Bills were introduced and 12 Bills were passed by both the Houses. Kumar informed that President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day. The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6.