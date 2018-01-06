LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party's first attempt for opposition's unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election came a cropper on Saturday when Congress and BSP skipped the much-hyped meeting called by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over EVM malfunctioning here on Saturday.

The motive of the meeting was to muster support in favour of ballot paper over EVMs in the upcoming byelections to two Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur vacated respectively by CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya.

Following Akhilesh's directions, Samajwadi Party state chief Naresh Uttam had invited leaders of a number of parties including Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Lok Dal, CPI and CPM.

While the representatives of left and some other parties turned up for the meeting, Congress and BSP remained conspicuous by their absence. The political observes while on one hand view it as a question mark on unity of opposition ahead of 2019, on the other they wonder if Congress leadership stands disillusioned by the Samajwadis.

Congress and SP had fought 2017 UP election as allies. Even last month at Sikandar bypoll, Congress had fielded its candidate against SP.

After facing a decimation in 2017 UP Assembly elections, SP, BSP and other political players have been crying foul over the role of EVMs in BJP's humongous victory in elections one after the other.

Those who participated in Saturday’s meeting deliberated on raking up the issue of allegedly faulty EVMs and giving it the shape of a public movement. It was decided that now on the opposition thrust would be to push the ECI for conducting 2019 Lok Sabha elections through ballot paper instead of EVMs.

According to SP sources, the meeting also had the agenda of bringing the entire opposition on one platform over the issue, especially, ahead of Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections.

Highly placed sources in SP claimed that if Congress and BSP leaders too had participated, discussion over fielding a common opposition candidate in the bypoll for two seats could have been discussed as a prelude to the bigger mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to take on the saffron surge in 2019.