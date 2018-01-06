LUCKNOW: The heat of potato farmers’ enragement over low prices of the produce reached state capital Lucknow when they threw tonnes of rotten potato on roads in front of state Assembly, Governor and CM house catching Lucknow police unawares on early Saturday morning.

In fact, the farmers got into action past Friday midnight and threw quintals of potato on the roads of capital city to express their exasperation. Notably, the potato growers of the state have been demanding a wholesale price of at least Rs 10 per kilogram of potato against Rs 4 per kg they are getting now in the market.

For the first time ever, Yogi government fixed minimum support price (MSP) for Potato at Rs 487 per quintal in a bid to encourage potato growers. However, majority of potato growers feel that an export

policy over potato and also its processing should be put in place by the government in order to provide a suitable market to the produce especially in developing countries and Gulf to get good returns.

On the other, both the deputy CMs and state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi smelt a political conspiracy behind the incident. They all dubbed it to be an opposition’s ploy to malign the state government. “It seems to be pre-planned. It will be probed thoroughly as to how potato in such a huge quantity reached Lucknow and thrown on roads during the night,” he asserted adding that it was a bid to tarnish government’s image as the potato, thrown on roads, was all rotten and discarded.

The minister claimed that the potato growers were free to sell their produce out of state for which the state government had offered them multiple sops. “No such step was taken by previous regimes ever in the state,” maintained Shahi.

Meanwhile, the roads leading to CM house covered with potatoes on Saturday morning left the district administration baffled and the officers immediately got on toes to get it removed as it was nothing

short of a mess on the busy roads, especially the one in front of state assembly, leading to traffic jam.

Moreover, the officers personally monitored the cleaning of roads fearing action from the higher ups.

However, the incident exposed lackadaisical approach of law enforcement and intelligence agencies who failed to get a whiff of farmers’ action. As the issue snowballed, SSP Deepak Kumar came forward to claim that the vehicles used to ferry potato, the farmers’ organisation behind the move were duly identified. “We will book them under suitable sections of IPC,” said the SSP.

Speaking over the issue, Bharatiya Kisan Union member Harnam Singh farmers were facing a tough time as warehouse owners were asking them to reclaim their produce as they have to spruce up the

facility for the upcoming crops. “As the crop was bumper, the farmers were forced to sell it for peanuts failing to extract even the production cost. Even the government is not keeping its promise,” he stated.

Earlier also, thousands of tonnes of potatoes was dumped in the open across the potato belt – the south west region of the state comprising districts like Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Etawah, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Hathras and Farrukhabad following a glut in production and cold storages’ drive to empty their warehouses for new stock in the coming season.

This led the prices to sink to such an abysmal level that it was not good enough even to support the transportation cost to the mandis. UP contributes highest over 31 per cent to country’s total potato production. Each year, the land under potato cultivation is growing exponentially and so is the production.

This year, the potato production in the country has gone up by around 11 per cent. Approximately, 80,000 hectares of land is used for potato cultivation in state’s potato belt in Agra division only.