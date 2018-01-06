JAKARTA: Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is on a two-day visit to Indonesia, will meet ASEAN General Secretary Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi in Jakarta on Saturday.

Following the meeting with Hoi on the second day of her visit, Swaraj will attend the inauguration of ASEAN-India Network of Think-Tanks along with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Masudi.

Later in the day, she will address the Indian community in the capital city.

Earlier on Friday, India and Indonesia condemned all forms of terrorism at the 5th Joint Commission meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.

“We unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms. We expressed our strong opposition to any selective approach to deal with this group of menace and called upon all the countries to stop providing state sponsorship to terrorism and prevent their territories to stop being used for establishing terrorist safe havens,” Swaraj said.

The two leaders also reviewed trade, energy ties, defence cooperation and people to people links in the meeting. (