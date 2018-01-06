MUMBAI: A massive fire gutted the Cine Vista Studios here on Saturday but there were no casualties, officials said.

According to the BMC Disaster Control, the fire erupted in the studios in Kanjurmarg area of north Mumbai around 8 p.m. and at least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was confined to a 3,000 square feet ground plus first floor area of the studio where shootings are usually held.

Electric wiring, lights and other studio equipment were gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is not known.

The official said there were some people shooting inside the studio, but they were quickly evacuated.

Last September, a shooting floor in the famous R.K.Studios, Chembur had been reduced to ashes along with some priceless memorabilia belonging to Bollywood's Kapoor family.