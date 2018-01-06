MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court today awarded life imprisonment to a man and his five family members for killing his wife over dowry 10 years ago.

Additional District Sessions Judge Rajesh Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on them, holding them guilty under Sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty by husband or a relative of the husband) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, government lawyer Yogesh Sharma said.

Rajni, who got married to Sachin in 2002, was gunned down by him in their house in the district in 2008, when her family failed to meet the dowry demand.

She was repeatedly harassed over dowry by Sachin and his family members.