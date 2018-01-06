NEW DELHI: Bhonsle also believes that Islamabad is unlikely to use the logistics card by blocking US supplies to its troops in Afghanistan, which are routed through Pakistan. “This time the impact is minimal. Because the number of troops there is about 14,000 Americans and about five or six thousand NATO troops, whereas in the past it was about 1.5 to 16 lakh troops.

The huge American development programme in Afghanistan has also been cut back, to almost 15 to 20 per cent. So any blockage by Pakistan is not going to be effective as it was in the past. I don’t think they will try to use the blockage card, because in that case the Americans will come down very heavily, and I don’t think even China is going to encourage them to do this, because that could in turn impact the CPEC and lead to other issues.”

According to data maintained by the Security Assistance Monitor, an NGO which tracks and analyses US security sector assistance programmes, security aid to Pakistan fell sharply from about $1.6 billion in fiscal 2003 to $319.7 million by fiscal 2017. Pakistan also received $422.5 million in economic and development aid in fiscal 2017, which is unaffected by Thursday’s announcement.

“We can’t continue to have a relationship that has business as usual with Pakistan,” senior state department officials told journalists in Washington. “There have been concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear program; we have concerns about the ability of anti-India groups like LeT and Jaish-e Mohammed to fundraise and operate; and Hafiz Saeed, the head of LeT, who was recently released from house arrest,” an official said.