SRINAGAR: Four policemen including an officer were killed in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Sopore market in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning.

A police officer said that the IED went off when a police party was patrolling the Chota Bazar area of main town Sopore this morning.

“Four policemen including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were killed in the powerful blast,” he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as ASI Irshad of Doda; Mohammad Amin of Kupwara and Ghulam Nabi of Sopore.

There are also some injuries in the blast, the impact of which was felt in the adjoining areas.

At least three shops were also damaged in the blast.

Sources said the IED was planted beneath a shop by the militants and detonated through remote control.

Immediately after the blast, police, CRPF and army men launched combing and search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned the IED blast.

Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018

“I am pained to hear that four policemen were killed in IED blast in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Sopore town was shut today in remembrance of over 50 civilians killed in alleged security forces firing on this day in 1993. The call for the shutdown was given by the separatist leaders to remember the victims.