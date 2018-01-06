City in for a facelift

The city of nawabs is getting a facelift, thanks to the upcoming investors’ summit in mid-February. The state machinery has got into action to spruce up old and new monuments and memorials ahead of the much-hyped big-ticket event.

While the repairing, cleaning and whitewashing of monuments is on, lawns and parks across Lucknow are being painstakingly manicured. Old city areas, including Aminabad and Chowk, are also getting a makeover in order to bring the two traditional markets on the city tourist map. Roads are being repaired, hedges are being pruned, and Victorian-era style street lights are being installed to add the elegance quotient to the refined manners the city is known for.

Proteas in ‘trauma’

It was difficult for the Proteas to endure the piercing cold in Lucknow, as three of them had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre of King Georges’ Medical University with gastroenteritis. As per the doctors, food poisoning or even the cold could have triggered the problem.

The under-16 South African team is in Lucknow to play in the Indira Gandhi Shatabdi Cup cricket tournament, which started on Friday. Luke Mahue Booysen, Scaphen Bredyn and Parag Badal of Johannesberg complained of vomiting and an upset stomach, following which they were taken to KGMU and were kept under observation for around eight hours, after which their condition stabilised and they were discharged.

Divine look for Gomti riverfront

Contemplating a grand and divine look for river Gomti, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to revive the riverfront with the help of folk culture and traditional music. Musical fountains on the riverfront will now play bhajans of Lord Rama and Krishna instead of pacy disco numbers. Scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata will be shown using LEDs to create a divine ambience on the beautified banks of the Gomti. Water would be released from the Sharda canal to keep the river flowing and the lights along the banks will be restored. However, the CBI probe into financial irregularities in the project during the rule of the previous regime will continue.

Yogi’s reality check

The sun playing truant for the past several days and city residents shivering at 5 degrees Celsius during the night has prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to carry out a surprise inspection of shelter homes and bonfires supposed to be arranged by the civic authorities. The CM found that most bonfires

were in the VIP areas, and the shelter homes were without beds, bed sheets or even blankets, despite funds

having been sanctioned for them. Warnings were issued but the officers concerned are yet to act.

Namita Bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress