TIKRIKILL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Congress-led Meghalaya government is set to go in 2018.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said, “I want to extend special new year greetings to people of Meghalaya because I know the Congress government is set to depart in 2018 and a BJP government will arrive”.

He said that the BJP government in Meghalaya means there will be all around development of the state.

“What is the meaning of the departure of the Congress government and arrival of the BJP government? It doesn’t only mean that the Congress or its corrupt chief minister will depart, it means that development is set to arrive in Meghalaya,” Shah said.

“The BJP government in Meghalaya also means that it is going to develop as a tourist destination in the country. The health and agriculture sectors are going to get a fillip. The youth will get employment”, Shah said.

He also said that once the BJP government comes into power, then the corruption by the Congress government in the Central aid will also end.

“The Congress leaders have built bungalows in Guwahati and Delhi by doing corruption in the aid sent by the Narendra Modi government. Once the BJP government comes into power then there will be a beginning of people of Meghalaya building their houses”, Shah said.

Shah is in Meghalaya today as part of his three-day tour to the poll-bound northeastern states Meghalaya and Tripura.

Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons and Meghalaya, Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Meghalaya BJP President Khlur Sing Lyngdoh were also present on the occasion.