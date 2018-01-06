NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday again raised objection over the candidature of AAP's Rajya Sabha candidate N.D. Gupta, saying he has resigned from the post of trustee but not as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the National Pension System.

"Narayan Dass Gupta (N.D. Gupta) is also the chairman of Audit Committee of National Pension Scheme Trust and he has been appointed as a chairman from September 8, 2015," Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken said in a letter to the Returning Officer for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi.

His letter came on the day the scrutiny of nominations is taking place for the Rajya Sabha elections. If needed, polling will be held on January 16.

"It is pertinent to mention that Gupta has not resigned from the Chairmanship of Audit Committee of National Pension System Trust till date," Maken alleged.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha defended his party's Rajya Sabha nominee Gupta, saying that he had resigned from the post of Trustee of the NPS and the Congress was only raising frivolous objections to gain cheap publicity.

Maken also said that it was also contented that N.D. Gupta has not mentioned about the legal requirement of 30 days notice for resigning as trustee in a reply submitted before the Returning Officer.

"It was also submitted before the RO that N.D. Gupta has not given any proof to the effect that his resignation was accepted by the NPS Trust," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maken has demanded that the candidature of Gupta for the the Rajya Sabha election from Delhi be rejected on the ground he holds an office of profit as he was Trustee of the NPS.