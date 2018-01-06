NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday attend the three-day annual conference of top police officers that began in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.

Modi is expected to meet the police officers of the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) from all states and central police organisations and speak on new-age crime like cyber terrorism and radicalisation of youths, an official said.

The Prime Minister addressed similar conferences in Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in Rann of Kutch of Gujarat in 2015 and National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016.

He has been emphasising on the importance of leadership, soft skills and collective training, specifically mentioning the importance of technology and human interface for the police force.

Holding the Annual DGP Conference outside the national capital, is in line with Prime Minister's vision that such conferences should be held across the country, and not just confined to Delhi.

On Saturday, top police officers from all over the country shared and discussed security related issues, cyber terrorism, the impact of social media on the society, cross border terrorism, radicalisation of youths besides a host of other issues during the conference held at the BSF academy in Tekanpur of Madhya Pradesh.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh left Delhi on Saturday to join the conference and was likely to give an assessment on the internal security situation. Union Ministers of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Kiren Rijiju also joined the event.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba also joined the conference on Saturday.

About 250 senior police officers attended the conclave in which issues such as the security situation in the major combat theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and the Northeast are discussed.

The implementation and activation of decisions taken during the last few conferences will also be reviewed during the three-day meeting.

The subject of issuance and cancellation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the non- governmental organisations and others could also be put on the agenda.