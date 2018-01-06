Lalu's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi along with her son Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly (Photo | ANI)

PATNA: After RJD chief Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half- years in jail in a fodder scam case on Saturday, the party has decided to reach out to people in Bihar with his message against fascist forces.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will reach out to people with Lalu's message "not to fear and bow before fascist forces and will fight against them".

Lalu's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi along with her son Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, said "Laluji has asked us to reach out with his message to villages across the state. He has sent a message from the jail for people".

"Now, RJD will reach out to people with Laluji's message. We will go to all villages across Bihar with his message," Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister, told the media here.

He said RJD will decide its strategy in a meeting that is underway with senior party leaders and party legislators here to deal with the court verdict against Lalu.

Meanwhile, all RJD leaders and workers have expressed full faith in the party in the absence of Lalu Prasad. They have made it clear in the party meeting that they are united behind the party.

According to RJD leaders, the party will use Lalu Prasad's jail sentence as a tool to consolidate its grip on the ground in the name of social justice.