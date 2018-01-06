NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Central government on the Kerala Haj Committee’s plea alleging that the policy to grant state-wise quota for Haj pilgrims is discriminatory.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to file its response on the plea in two weeks and slated the hearing for January 30.

The court also made it clear that the allotment of seats made by way of the state-by-state draw of lots in pursuance of the Guidelines for Haj-2018 for the pilgrimage in August shall be subject to the final order of the SC.

The bench was hearing a string of writ petitions challenging the guidelines of 2018. Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing on behalf of Kerala Haj Committee cited the example of Bihar. Bhushan said Bihar gets 12,000 Haj seats against the total number of applicants of 6,900, which is in stark contrast with Kerala, which gets 6,000 seats against 95,000 applicants desiring to go on pilgrimage.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, justified the present quota policy saying it had been devised by the Central Haj Committee after considering the suggestions of 31 different state Haj committees.