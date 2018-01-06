SAKLESHPUR: The 13-km Shiradi stretch on Hassan-Mangaluru National Highway 75 will be closed from January 20 to May 31 for development-related works said Public Works Department minister HC Mahadevappa here on Saturday.

Ocean Constructions India Limited will construct a concrete road on the Shiradi stretch — a dilapidated road connecting Heggadde and Kempuhole Maranahalli — at an estimated cost of Rs 86.8 crore.

Officials proposed 7 alternative routes for traffic by categorising the vehicles into two types — A and B.

A category vehicles include buses, car, jeeps, vans and two wheelers. Category B include heavy commercial vehicles, multi-axle trucks, Raja Hamza and Airavata buses.

While, A category vehicles will ply via Charmadi chat, B category will ply via Holenarasipur, KR Nagar,Hunsur,Madikeri and BC Road.

The proposed routes are Hassan, Belur, Mudigere, Charmadi ghat, Uzare, B C Road Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters, Mahadevappa said that over 50 percent of materials have been stocked and the contractor has been directed to take up the work on a war footing.

Sakleshpur MLA HK Kumaraswamy, additional principal Secretary Lakshminarayana, chief engineer Peshwe and Raghavan, KRDCL MD Krishnareddy, Srirangaiah DC Chikmagalur and Rahulkumar Sp Hassan were present.

Proposed alternate routes

1. Hassan, Sakleshpur, Anemahal,Hanbal,Jennapura,Mudigere,Charmadi ghat,Uzare,BC road,Mangaluru.

2. Hassan, Belur Ugire,BC Road and Mangaluru.

3. Bengaluru,Srirangapatna, Illavala,Madikeri,Puttur,Mani,BC Road and Mangaluru.

4. Hassan,Belur, Mudigere, Kottigehara, Kalasa, Kuduremukha,Malaghat,Karkala and Udupi.

5. Udupi, Kundapura, Siddapura, Hosaangadi,Balebare ghat, Mastikatte,Hosanagara,Ayanur,Shivamogga and Bengaluru, 6. Udupi,Kundapura,Murudeshwara,Honnavara,Sagara, Shimogga, Nelamangala and Bengaluru to reach destinations in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada.