NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government over a blast in Kashmir in which four policemen were killed, saying that it had failed to contain the terror incidents despite its "boastful statements".

"We have been losing regularly officers of the Indian Army, officers of the Border Security Forces and jawans of the paramilitary forces, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police," Congress leader Anand Sharma at a press conference here.

"Even today, it is sad that four of the police personnel have been killed in Sopore," Sharma said referring to the bomb blast in north Kashmir's Sopore town in which four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and two others injured.

"It is high time that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and his government stop making tall claims.

"Accountability has to be established of this government as to why it has failed despite the boastful statements of the Prime Minister himself and of his Ministers about action across the border," he said.

Raising concern over the frequent attacks on the army and paramilitary forces in the state, Sharma said, "The question which legitimately has to be asked and must be asked that why the attacks are escalating on our defence personnel and defence establishments."

Targetting the government over the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent talks with his Pakistani counterpart, he said, "We are completely in dark as to what has been discussed between the two NSA's - Doval and Pakistan's NSA General Janjua."

He said that two NSAs have been meeting in the past too but "what has been the outcome?", adding that "outcome has only been more attacks, more deaths, and more killings of the defence personnel".

"The government should not continue with its habit of making claims about some strike and remaining silent when actual strikes that takes place against our defence establishments and against our personnel," Sharma added.