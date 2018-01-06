KOLKATA: A senior police officer and an assistant sub-inspector were severely injured after being attacked by a mob in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, when a team from Howrah's Shaympur police station went to Bargram village to arrest a few miscreants.

"Suman Das, the officer in-charge and ASI T.K. Purkait were chased down and beaten up by a gang of miscreants when they tried to stop a clash over land dispute. Das has sustained severe head injury in the attack," an officer from Shaympur police station said.

Das has been admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic while the ASI was taken to Uluberia hospital.

"Seven persons have been arrested in the case so far on the charges of attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and deterring public servant from duty. They would be presented in the court today," the officer added.