SOPORE: Hours after four policemen lost their lives in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Baramulla district’s Sopore, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Khan on Saturday said they will look into the matter and chalk out new strategy to tackle such issue in future.

“After 2015, this was the first incident of IED blast. We have to think about it, how to deal with it and chalk out new strategy to tackle the issue,” Khan told the reporters.

Meanwhile, the wreath laying ceremony of four policemen, who lost their lives in the blast, took place in Baramulla today. Their bodies have been sent to their families for the last rites.

Earlier in the day, four policemen were killed and few were seriously injured due to IED blast that took place in the market area of Sopore.

The policemen were from 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP).