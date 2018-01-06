KOLKATA: A married woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws in West Bengal's north 24 Pargana District in a dispute over dowry after she gave birth to the fourth girl child, police said on Saturday.

"The body of Fathima Biwi was recovered in severely burnt state from her in-laws house in Rajarhat's Panapukur village on Friday night. Her family members alleged that she was burnt to death by her in-laws after failing to bring in the demanded money," said an officer from Rajarhat police station.

Fathima, who was married for seventeen years, was often tortured by her in-laws for not having a boy child.

"She was humiliated by her in-laws and forced to bring more money as she could not give birth to a boy. The intensity of their torture increased after she gave birth to the fourth girl child recently," alleged a relative of the deceased.

"We are sure she was murdered. Her body was mostly burnt while the hands were tied from behind when we found it," she added.

Police said that they have lodged a case against four people including the husband. However, no one was arrested yet.