BANDA: Three armed men allegedly raped a woman after taking her husband and brother-in-law hostage at gunpoint in a forest near Bhadawal village here, police said today.

The incident took place when the family was crossing a river on Banda-Chitrakoot border.

The woman, a resident of Chitrakoot district, had yesterday come to Gaurikhanpur village here along with her husband and brother-in-law to meet their relatives, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

When they were returning to their home, they were taken hostage by the three men at gunpoint near Bhadawal village, he said.

The three armed men then raped the woman in a hut in nearby jungle, Pal said, adding after the act, they fled from the spot.

On the basis of a complaint, an FIR was registered against the three accused men late last night, police said.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, they said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.