FIROZABAD: In a freak accident, at least 10 persons were today killed and one was critically injured after a speeding truck hit a three-wheeler and took a tumble crushing a car and some passers-by here, police said.

The accident took place around 4 pm when the truck, travelling from Agra to Kanpur, lost its balance after taking a sharp right turn on the busy national highway and hit and fell on a three-wheeler, a car and some passers-by, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The SP said that the toll might rise further.

He added that the critically injured person was admitted to a hospital and might be referred to Agra.

The driver of the truck was absconding, police said, addding that further investigation was on.