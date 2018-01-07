PATNA: Eleven policemen were placed under suspension in Bihar on Sunday for a security breach at a public programme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Begusarai district as part of his ongoing statewide tour a day ago.

Begusarai SP Aditya Kumar said the failure of the policemen to prevent a man from jumping over the wooden barricade and running towards the CM was taken as a major lapse and dereliction of duty. A sub-inspector posted as the officer-in-charge of Nayagaon police station and ten trainee constables of Bihar Military Police (BMP) were found negligent in duty and placed under suspension.

When Nitish Kumar was addressing a public meeting at the Balia block grounds, a 22-year-old man was seen rushing toward him from the side of the audience. The man, identified as Ajit Kumar and a resident of Sahebpur Kamal of the district, held a black muffler in his hands, which he allegedly tried to throw at the CM.

Policemen deployed at the site caught hold of the man, stopping him from reaching the CM, and detained him. He told police that he had a huge burden of loans and was trying to meet the CM to seek help from him. Ajit Kumar was later released with a warning.

The SP has also issued showcause notices to the DSPs of Balia and Bakhri and an executive magistrate over the security breach. The incident has led to calls within the police department for a reassessment of security arrangements at the public programmes of the CM and other top dignitaries, said sources.

In the second phase of his ‘Vikas Samiksha Yatra’, Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones of around 750 projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, in Begusarai and Khagaria districts on Saturday. Kumar addressed public meetings in both the districts and stressed the need for people’s participation in eradicating social evils like dowry and child marriage.