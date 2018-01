The earthquake occurred at 12.17 p.m. 45 kilometers from Bungpa Khunou.

IMPHAL: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur on Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 12.17 p.m. 45 kilometers from Bungpa Khunou, Ukhrul district.

No one was reported hurt. No property damages were also recorded.

