BERHAMPUR: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury today said there was need for formation of an alternative secular political force to fight against the communal elements before the next general elections.

The like-minded secular political parties should join hands to place a well-defined alternative policies before the people, Yechury told reporters on the sideline of a party meeting here.

"Netas (leaders) are not important for the alternative political forces, but neetis (policies) are more important,Â” he said while defending alternative political forces with alternative polices.

He said talks with the other parties were going on and it would be clear only when the general elections near.

In Odisha, Yechury said he would also talk with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Coming down heavily on the Modi government at the Centre, the CPM general secretary said the people of the country suffered due to the government’s decision on demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The government has came to power with promise to provide employment to two crore people per annum. But in reality, thousands of people lost their job due to the shutdown of the factories, while unemployed youths lead an uncertain future, he said.

The situation might aggravate in the future as the government wanted to privatise different profitable public sector units, he claimed.

He said the reforms of the Modi government were creating economic inequalities by making the rich richer and the poor poorer.