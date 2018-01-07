MUMBAI: YUG Pathak, co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, was arrested by police on Saturday after the fire brigade report blamed an illegal hookah parlour at the restaurant for the December 28 fire at Kamala Mills Compound that claimed 14 lives.

“As of now, we have arrested Pathak, while his partner Tulli has been summoned as he is also wanted in the case,” said DCP Sachin Patil.

“He will be produced before a court soon,” said Ahmed Pathan, senior police inspector at N M Joshi Marg police station.

Yug is the son of retired Director General of Police and former Pune Police Commissioner K K Pathak.

Earlier in the day, police had booked Pathak and his partner, Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli, under IPC sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others, and other relevant provisions.

The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR lodged on December 28 against the owners of 1 Above—Kripesh Sanghavi, Jigar Sanghavi and Abhijeet Mankar—said a police officer.

Mumbai Fire Brigade submitted its preliminary probe report on the fire that engulfed Mojo’s Bistro and the adjacent 1 Above pub on December 28, to the BMC on Thursday. The report said that the fire possibly started at Mojo’s Bistro due to embers flying from a hookah.

In its report, the fire brigade stated, “It was revealed from most of the eyewitnesses that hookah was served at Mojo’s restaurant at the time of fire... There is every possibility that during removal of lighted charcoal from the ‘segree’ and/or transferring it into hookah, or during the fanning of the charcoal, the flying burning embers came in contact with the combustible curtains/decorative material nearby and started the fire.” The report also said that the two restaurants did not have permission to serve liquor and hookah but had been doing so. Also, the staff was unaware of the emergency exit, it said.

Inflammable material used in the roof shade, such as bamboo and cloth, caused the fire to spread quickly. The explosion of beer kegs combined with the direction and velocity of the wind also helped the flames to spread rapidly, added the report.