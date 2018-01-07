CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday announced that schools in the state will remain closed till January 14 in view of the severe cold wave conditions in the state.

Dense fog prevailed at several places, affecting normal life. Road, rail and air traffic was affected due to the fog.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that in view of the severe cold, all government, government-aided and private schools will remain closed up to January 14. They were to re-open after the winter break on Monday (January 8).

Narnaul and Hisar towns in Haryana saw minimum temperatures of 1.5 degrees and 2.4 degrees. Karnal and Bhiwani recorded lows of 4.5 and 4.6 degrees respectively.

In Punjab, the Sikh holy city Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees while the industrial hub Ludhiana saw a low of 4.4 degrees.

The maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana and Punjab hovered between 18.5 and 22.5 degrees.

Chandigarh saw a high of 19.4 degrees and a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees.