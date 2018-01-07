CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has framed a rehabilitation policy for people living in slums on government land in urban areas of the state, an official statement said today.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the slum-in-situ policy, which states that the government would allot houses to people living in urban areas by developing colonies under PPP (public-private partnership) model, State Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said in the release.

The policy would apply to the slums identified under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana survey, to be conducted by the state. The private partner for slum redevelopment would be selected through an open-bidding process, Jain said.

Jain said that the developer would pay rent to every household so that the beneficiaries could move to other locations and construction activities could start.

The rent for such households in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Faridabad would be Rs 3,000 per month and Rs 2,000 per month for other areas, the release said.

Similarly, Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 1,000 per month would be the rent for all the municipal councils and the municipal committees, respectively, it added.

The rent would be paid by the developer to the project beneficiaries till the date of handing over the project to the municipality concerned, the statement said.

The ownership right over the unit allotted to beneficiary would be given after 15 years of allotment.

For 15 years, the unit would be given to the beneficiary on lease. The lease money would be Rs 20,000 for Municipal Corporation, Gurugram and Faridabad, whereas it would be Rs 15,000 for other urban areas, it said.

Similarly, Rs 12,000 would be the lease amount for all municipal councils and Rs 10,000 for all municipal committees.

She said that the ownership right to the eligible beneficiaries, as identified by the local authority, would be handed over after 15 years on payment of Rs one lakh for Municipal Corporation, Gurugram and Faridabad, and Rs 75,000 for other areas.

Similarly, beneficiaries in all the municipal councils and municipal committees would have to pay Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, the release said.

Jain said that the municipality concerned would ensure that the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) be constituted within one year from allotment of flat or dwelling unit to the beneficiary.