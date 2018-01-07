NEW DELHI: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has approached the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to help in recovering some of its rare audio and video archives through digitization—including speeches of prominent freedom fighters—after several agencies failed to accomplish the task saying “it was beyond them”.

Senior authorities at IIT, Delhi said that the pubcaster, that runs All India Radio and Doordarshan, had reached out to one of the top engineering schools to “rescue” some of its archives after several agencies assigned the task over last few years had said that digitizing some tapes was a “major engineering challenge.”

“We have been told to take up the unfinished task of digitization that was started some years ago. There are several tapes of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and few other programmes on analogue records or playback machines that cannot be read or played,” a senior official at IIT, Delhi told this newspaper.

“This is probably because those tapes have not been maintained properly or have been overwritten,” the official also said.

” “We will now decide whether we want to take up the project but we understand how important to recover and preserve the invaluable speeches by some of the greatest leaders in the country,” he added.

Sources said that Prasar Bharati had begun the process of digitization in 2014 but the process has been very slow. While DD-archives has nearly 150,000 hours of analogue content on BCN/U-matic tapes and about 200,000 hours on Beta tapes.

AIR, on the other hand, has about 12,000-15,000 hours of the programme in analogue form on tapes/LP-discs and nearly 20,000 hours of programme stored on CDs in its Central Archives at Delhi. In addition, about 75,000 hours of the programme in analogue form is available at major AIR stations.

Much of the archive footage is of immense historical and cultural importance as DD and AIR were only radio and Television medium in the country for a long time.

The broadcaster has been hoping to emulate a model followed by the UK broadcaster BBC which made over 400 million Euros in recent years after it started selling the digitized versions of its archive content worldwide.

Jawhar Sircar, former chief executive of Prasar Bharati during whose tenure the digitisation was first started said though the digitisation is an established process, the help of IIT Delhi would have been sought by Prasar Bharati to “recover damaged or missing sounds.”