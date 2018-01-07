BANDIPORA: A suspected member of Lashkar-e-Taiba was on Sunday arrested from Hajin's Banyari village in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Working on intelligence tip-off under the supervision of Bandipora SSP, movement of one suspicious person was noticed, during the intervening night of January 6 and 7.

When the said suspicious person found himself encircled by the forces he surrendered himself.

One AK-47 magazine with 30 bullets among other arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

During the preliminary questioning, the subject disclosed his name as Idrees Ahmed Baba son of Muzaffar Ahmed Baba and he is working hands in glove with banned outfit LeT.

An FIR has been registered in Hajin police station in the regard.